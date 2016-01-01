Overview

Dr. Mario Bustamante-Montes, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic & Clinical Pathology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BURUNDI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Hospital and Methodist Hospital South.



Dr. Bustamante-Montes works at INTERNATIONAL SPINE AND ORTHOPEDIC INSTITUTE in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Runner's Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.