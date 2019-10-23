Dr. Mark Aaron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aaron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Aaron, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Aaron, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They completed their fellowship with U Ala Birmingham
Dr. Aaron works at
Locations
-
1
Ascension Saint Thomas Heart West4230 Harding Pike Ste 450, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 845-4506
-
2
Ascension Saint Thomas Heart McMinnville1589 Sparta St Ste 100, McMinnville, TN 37110 Directions (931) 291-9740
-
3
Ascension Saint Thomas Heart Paris1015 Kelley Dr Ste 200, Paris, TN 38242 Directions (731) 200-0302
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aaron?
Dr. Aaron saved my life. Literally. I was 47years old, an undiagnosed diabetic who had a seizure and then a heart attack, all on the way to the hospital, where I then had a very large stroke. My ejection fraction was about 20%. Thanks to the amazing care I received from Dr. Aaron, in 6 weeks my EF was up to over 30%, heading towards 35%. I have great hopes it will keep trending up from here. Dr. Aaron is not only patient and kind when dealing with you, he is also gentle and non-judgmental, which is often needed when you are dealing with such an overwhelming amount of medical information. He took the time to talk TO me, not AT me, and to answer my multitude of questions. I would highly recommend him for any of your heart failure needs. He is absolutely excellent.
About Dr. Mark Aaron, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- Male
- 1306891262
Education & Certifications
- U Ala Birmingham
- U Ala
- Duke University Hospital
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
- Ascension Saint Thomas River Park
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aaron has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aaron accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aaron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aaron works at
Dr. Aaron has seen patients for Congestive Heart Failure, Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aaron on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Aaron. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aaron.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aaron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aaron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.