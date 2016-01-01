Dr. Berk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Berk, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mark Berk, MD is a Dermatologist in Lake Forest, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from ICT KIKKAWA COLLEGE.
Dr. Berk works at
The Skin Care Center900 N Westmoreland Rd Ste 222, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (773) 296-3636
Female Health Care Associates3000 N Halsted St Ste 201, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 296-3636
Skin Care Center2551 Compass Rd Ste 105, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 901-0252
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Dermatology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1235196858
- ICT KIKKAWA COLLEGE
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Berk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berk works at
Dr. Berk has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Dermatitis and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Berk speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Berk. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.