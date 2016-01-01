See All Dermatologists in Lake Forest, IL
Dr. Mark Berk, MD

Dermatology
1.9 (12)
Call for new patient details
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Berk, MD is a Dermatologist in Lake Forest, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from ICT KIKKAWA COLLEGE.

Dr. Berk works at The Skin Care Center in Lake Forest, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL and Glenview, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Dermatitis and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Skin Care Center
    900 N Westmoreland Rd Ste 222, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 296-3636
  2. 2
    Female Health Care Associates
    3000 N Halsted St Ste 201, Chicago, IL 60657 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 296-3636
  3. 3
    Skin Care Center
    2551 Compass Rd Ste 105, Glenview, IL 60026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 901-0252

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Excision
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Mark Berk, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235196858
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ICT KIKKAWA COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Berk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Berk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Berk has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Dermatitis and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Berk. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

