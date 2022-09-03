See All Neurosurgeons in Greenwich, CT
Dr. Mark Camel, MD

Neurosurgery
3.6 (23)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mark Camel, MD

Dr. Mark Camel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Greenwich, CT. 

Dr. Camel works at Orthopaedic & Neurosurgery Specialists in Greenwich, CT with other offices in Harrison, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Camel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    ONS Greenwich
    6 Greenwich Office Park, Greenwich, CT 06831 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 869-1145
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    ONS Harrison
    500 Mamaroneck Ave, Harrison, NY 10528 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 869-1145
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Greenwich Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Lumbar Spine Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Surgical Nutrition Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mark Camel, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295706737
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Barnes - Jewish Hospital
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Rochester
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Camel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Camel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Camel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Camel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Camel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Camel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Camel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Camel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

