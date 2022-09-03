Dr. Mark Camel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Camel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Camel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Camel, MD
Dr. Mark Camel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Greenwich, CT.
Dr. Camel works at
Dr. Camel's Office Locations
1
ONS Greenwich6 Greenwich Office Park, Greenwich, CT 06831 Directions (203) 869-1145Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
ONS Harrison500 Mamaroneck Ave, Harrison, NY 10528 Directions (203) 869-1145Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Camel has god’s healing hands. I was suffering for many months from this awful neck pain which was due to a bad herniated disk. I worked for their practice for number of years and knew who I was going to seek help from. And he delivered. He is so calming and confident and I can’t believe how well I feel 1st day post surgery. He is my hero and I highly recommend him and Stamford ASC to anyone who is seeking care and looking to get rid of the life limiting neck or back pain for good. Thank you Dr. Camel for your guidance and excellent work! Because of you I will be pain free again and can’t wait to get over the post op period to get on with my active life. Jodie Sahota
About Dr. Mark Camel, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1295706737
Education & Certifications
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- University of Rochester
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Camel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Camel accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Camel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Camel works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Camel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Camel.
