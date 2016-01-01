Dr. Hamer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mark Hamer, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Hamer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with F.F. Thompson Hospital, Saint James Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Ur Medicine Cardiology At Brighton140 Canal View Blvd Ste 102, Rochester, NY 14623 Directions (585) 338-2700
St James Hospital7309 Seneca Rd N, Hornell, NY 14843 Directions (585) 275-2475
Urmc Cardiology At Penfield1835 Fairport Nine Mile Point Rd Ste 200, Penfield, NY 14526 Directions (585) 338-2700
Urmc Cardiology Rcpg Irondequoit999 E Ridge Rd Ste 1000, Rochester, NY 14621 Directions (585) 338-2700
UR Medicine Heart & Vascular395 West St Ste 307, Canandaigua, NY 14424 Directions (585) 396-1980
Hospital Affiliations
- F.F. Thompson Hospital
- Saint James Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mark Hamer, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hamer has seen patients for Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), Third Degree Heart Block, Mobitz, Type 2 and Heart Block, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hamer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamer.
