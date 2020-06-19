Overview of Dr. Mark Jo, MD

Dr. Mark Jo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Huntington Hospital and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.



Dr. Jo works at Huntington Orthopedics in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.