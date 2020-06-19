Dr. Mark Jo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Jo, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Jo, MD
Dr. Mark Jo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Huntington Hospital and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.
Dr. Jo's Office Locations
Huntington Ear Nose Throat Head & Neck Specialists10 Congress St Ste 103, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 261-4615Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Congress Medical Associate, Inc.39 Congress St, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 795-0282
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Huntington Hospital
- Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Polite and informing. Great experience.
About Dr. Mark Jo, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Armenian
Education & Certifications
- Harbor-UCLA Medical Center
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jo has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jo speaks Armenian.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Jo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.