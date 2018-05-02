Dr. Mark Koransky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koransky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Koransky, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Koransky, MD
Dr. Mark Koransky, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.
Dr. Koransky's Office Locations
Palo Alto Medical Foundation - Fremont Main Lab3200 Kearney St, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 490-1222
Hospital Affiliations
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Professional and compassionate
About Dr. Mark Koransky, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Hospital
- University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koransky has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koransky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koransky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koransky has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Gallstones and Anal Fissure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koransky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Koransky speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Koransky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koransky.
