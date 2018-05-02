Overview of Dr. Mark Koransky, MD

Dr. Mark Koransky, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.



Dr. Koransky works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Fremont, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Gallstones and Anal Fissure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.