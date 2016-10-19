See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Mark Lum, MD

Internal Medicine
4.6 (11)
Call for new patient details
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mark Lum, MD

Dr. Mark Lum, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Hawaii At Manoa and is affiliated with Adventist Health Castle, Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children and The Queens Medical Center.

Dr. Lum works at Medical Associates Lab in Honolulu, HI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lum's Office Locations

    Medical Associates Lab
    1380 Lusitana St Ste 804, Honolulu, HI 96813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 524-3020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Castle
  • Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children
  • The Queens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Mark Lum, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1679684443
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Hawaii At Manoa
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lum accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Lum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.