Dr. Mark Majeski, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.
Main Street Foot and Ankle Care LLC618 Main St, Toms River, NJ 08753 Directions (732) 349-0114
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred by a family member/ friend called on Monday and their medical staff accomadated me right away . My office visit was very pleasant and Thorough . Dr Majeski made me feel extremely comfortable and answered all and any question I had . Thank you very much for seeing me . I would highly recommend this practice to anyone .
- Podiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Majeski has seen patients for Heel Spur and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Majeski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
