Dr. Mark Sanders, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Downstate Medical Center and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.
Sanders Clinic4126 Southwest Fwy Ste 1730, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (713) 622-3576
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
You can't get much better than Dr. Sanders. My wife needed surgery on both her feet. Dr. Sanders listened to our concerns and explained everything in detail so that we understood the procedure and felt comfortable. He is patience and will answer all your questions. He is extremely knowledgable and up to date on all procedures and information. His staff is also very kind and helpful.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- Nassau County Medical Center
- Downstate Medical Center
- SUNY Buffalo
Dr. Sanders has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanders accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanders speaks Spanish.
87 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanders. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanders.
