Overview of Dr. Mark Sheridan, MD

Dr. Mark Sheridan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Marshall University and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Sheridan works at Valley Health ENT in Huntington, WV with other offices in Proctorville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.