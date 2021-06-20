Dr. Mark Sheridan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheridan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Sheridan, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Sheridan, MD
Dr. Mark Sheridan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Marshall University and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Sheridan's Office Locations
Valley Health Otolaryngology3 Stonecrest Dr, Huntington, WV 25701 Directions (304) 522-6388
Cabell Huntington Hospital1340 Hal Greer Blvd, Huntington, WV 25701 Directions (304) 526-2000
Three Gables Surgery Center5897 County Road 107, Proctorville, OH 45669 Directions (740) 886-9911
St Marys Medical Center Inc2900 1st Ave, Huntington, WV 25702 Directions (304) 522-6388
Hospital Affiliations
- Cabell Huntington Hospital
- St. Mary's Medical Center
He is cordial and down to earth. Very knowledgeable and thorough. Takes time to listen.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Marshall University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
