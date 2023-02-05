Overview of Dr. Mark Slovenkai, MD

Dr. Mark Slovenkai, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Waltham, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham.



Dr. Slovenkai works at Boston Sports & Shoulder Center in Waltham, MA with other offices in Boston, MA and Dedham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.