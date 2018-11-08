See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Camarillo, CA
Dr. Mark Stokols, MD

Internal Medicine
4.9 (15)
Call for new patient details
35 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Mark Stokols, MD

Dr. Mark Stokols, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Camarillo, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital, St. John's Regional Medical Center, Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta, Mercy Hospital Of Folsom and Methodist Hospital of Sacramento.

Dr. Stokols works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Camarillo, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stokols' Office Locations

  1
    Camarillo
    5051 Verdugo Way Ste 100, Camarillo, CA 93012
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Gout
Back Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Gout
Back Pain

Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Gout
Back Pain
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Adhesive Capsulitis
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Bedsores
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
Breast Pain
Breath Testing
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Burn Injuries
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Canker Sore
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cluster Headache
Coccygeal Pain
Common Cold
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
High Cholesterol
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hip Sprain
Hives
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Injuries
Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Lactose Intolerance
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Motion Sickness
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Parkinson's Disease
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Rosacea
Second-Degree Burns
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Swine Flu
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 08, 2018
    Dr. Stokols has done it again. Once again he identified and correctly diagnosed an issue that one of my specialists failed to properly evaluate (or even identify). I can't say enough about him. He also takes the time to listen and really evaluate YOUR situation; doesn't just order a test and send you away. Not mentioned is that he is also a Ph.D. which is evident in his thoroughness and inquisitiveness. My only concern - too many people have a similar experience and he will be unavailable.
    — Nov 08, 2018
    About Dr. Mark Stokols, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1821155011
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
    • St. John's Regional Medical Center
    • Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta
    • Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
    • Methodist Hospital of Sacramento

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stokols has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stokols has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stokols works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Camarillo, CA. View the full address on Dr. Stokols’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Stokols. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stokols.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stokols, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stokols appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

