Overview of Dr. Mark Stokols, MD

Dr. Mark Stokols, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Camarillo, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital, St. John's Regional Medical Center, Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta, Mercy Hospital Of Folsom and Methodist Hospital of Sacramento.



Dr. Stokols works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Camarillo, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.