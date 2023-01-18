Dr. Mark Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Wang, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Wang, MD
Dr. Mark Wang, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Wang works at
Dr. Wang's Office Locations
-
1
Rothman Orthopaedics - South Philadephia2 Novacare Way, Philadelphia, PA 19145 Directions (800) 764-9183
-
2
Rothman Orthopaedics999 Route 73 N Ste 301, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions (800) 321-9999
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wang?
I have been with Dr Wang for 3 surgeries (2 Carpal Tunnels, and 1 DeQuervain release) and scheduled for my 4th! He's an excellent surgeon and you have to look hard for the incision scars. They're almost invisible. Best of all, no more pain! Wouldn't go anywhere else.
About Dr. Mark Wang, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1043467384
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang works at
Dr. Wang has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Closed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
128 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.