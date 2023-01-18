Overview of Dr. Mark Wang, MD

Dr. Mark Wang, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Wang works at Rothman Orthopaedics in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Marlton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Closed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.