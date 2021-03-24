See All Neurologists in Minneapolis, MN
Dr. Martha Nance, MD

Neurology
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Martha Nance, MD

Dr. Martha Nance, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Genetics. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with Hennepin Healthcare, Meeker Memorial Hospital and Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Nance works at Struthers Parkinsons Center in Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Parkinson's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nance's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Park Nicollet Health Care Products
    6701 Country Club Dr, Minneapolis, MN 55427 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 993-5495
  2. 2
    Hcmc Csc Pharmacy
    715 S 8th St, Minneapolis, MN 55404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 873-6963
  3. 3
    Park Nicollet Neurologyneurosurgery St. Louis Park
    3931 Louisiana Ave S Ste E500, Minneapolis, MN 55426 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 993-3200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hennepin Healthcare
  • Meeker Memorial Hospital
  • Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Martha Nance, MD

    • Neurology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1457338592
    Education & Certifications

    • Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College Of Virginia
    • Clinical Genetics and Neurology
