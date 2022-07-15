Overview of Dr. Martin Mankey, MD

Dr. Martin Mankey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.



Dr. Mankey works at Orthopedic Physicians Associates in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Limb Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.