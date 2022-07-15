Dr. Martin Mankey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mankey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Mankey, MD
Overview of Dr. Martin Mankey, MD
Dr. Martin Mankey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.
Dr. Mankey works at
Dr. Mankey's Office Locations
Orthopedic Physician Associates Mri601 Broadway Fl 6, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions (206) 386-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mankey diagnosed my condition very quickly and completed my surgery. I did not have any complications and I went back to my normal life quickly minus tumors in my nerve. I cannot be more thankful with his excellent job. He was very responsive and helpful.
About Dr. Martin Mankey, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1811966229
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mankey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mankey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mankey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mankey has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Limb Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mankey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Mankey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mankey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mankey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mankey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.