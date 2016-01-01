Dr. Weiss has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin Weiss, MD
Overview of Dr. Martin Weiss, MD
Dr. Martin Weiss, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ventura County Medical Center.
Dr. Weiss works at
Dr. Weiss' Office Locations
Conejo Valley Family Medical Group125 W Thousand Oaks Blvd Ste 300, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 418-9100
Magnolia Family Medical Center- Urgent Care Ste 1102240 E Gonzales Rd Ste 110, Oxnard, CA 93036 Directions (805) 981-5151
Hospital Affiliations
- Ventura County Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Martin Weiss, MD
- Rheumatology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1003848441
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Weiss accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weiss has seen patients for Fibromyalgia and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weiss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.