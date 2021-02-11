Dr. Marvin Kohn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kohn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marvin Kohn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marvin Kohn, MD
Dr. Marvin Kohn, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlantis, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and HCA Florida JFK North Hospital.
Dr. Kohn's Office Locations
Orthopedic Center of Palm Beach County - Lake Worth180 John F Kennedy Dr Ste 100, Atlantis, FL 33462 Directions (561) 967-6500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Palm Beach Diabetes & Endocrine Spec6056 Boynton Beach Blvd Ste 245, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 967-6500
Orthopedic Center of Palm Beach County - Boynton Beach10275 Hagen Ranch Rd Ste 200, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 967-6500
Orthopedic Center of Palm Beach County - Wellington1221 S State Road 7 Ste 200, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 967-6500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome surgeon
About Dr. Marvin Kohn, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1942254339
Education & Certifications
- National Hand Center/Curtis Hand Center
- Sinai/Johns Hopkins Orthopedic
- Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore, Baltimore, MD
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Tennessee
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kohn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kohn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kohn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kohn has seen patients for Joint Pain, Limb Pain and Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kohn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kohn speaks Spanish.
95 patients have reviewed Dr. Kohn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kohn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kohn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kohn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.