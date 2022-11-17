See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Burr Ridge, IL
Dr. Mary Emanuele, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
5.0 (13)
Call for new patient details
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mary Emanuele, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Burr Ridge, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center and Macneal Hospital.

Dr. Emanuele works at LOYOLA UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL in Burr Ridge, IL with other offices in Maywood, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetic Ketoacidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Loyola University Medical Center
    6800 N Frontage Rd, Burr Ridge, IL 60527 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 483-7362
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:15pm
  2. 2
    Loyola University Medical Center
    2160 S 1st Ave, Maywood, IL 60153 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 390-7236
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Loyola University Medical Center
  • Macneal Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Osteoporosis
Thyroid Goiter
Vitamin D Deficiency
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Hypothyroidism
Osteopenia
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Insufficiency
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Cholesterol Screening
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Screening
Diabetic Evaluation
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Dyslipidemia
Female Infertility
Goiter
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Hashimoto's Disease
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hyperthyroidism
Hypogonadism
Hypoparathyroidism
Hypopituitarism
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Proteinuria
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Thyroid Scan
Thyroid Screening
Thyroiditis
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
Ultrasound, Thyroid
VAP Lipid Testing
Water Deprivation Test
Abnormal Thyroid
Acromegaly and Gigantism
Adrenal Incidentaloma
Cushing's Syndrome
Diabetes
Gestational Diabetes
Graves' Disease
Hyperaldosteronism
Hypoglycemia
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Insulin Pump Therapy
Lipedema
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Obesity
Overweight
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Secondary Hypertension
Subacute Thyroiditis
Thyroid Disease
Turner Syndrome
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 17, 2022
    Dr. Emanuele is the best in her field.. and the most caring, kindhearted practitioner I have ever seen .. and I am 70 years old and have seen many doctors in my day. I have been under her care for the last 40 years and I am certain my health is as good as it is because of her ! It will be a sad day for health care when Dr. Emanuele decides to retire.
    John Tillotson — Nov 17, 2022
    About Dr. Mary Emanuele, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902885080
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Loyola Hines VA
    Medical Education
    • LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Emanuele has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Emanuele has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Emanuele has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetic Ketoacidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Emanuele on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Emanuele. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Emanuele.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Emanuele, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Emanuele appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

