Dr. Emanuele has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mary Emanuele, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mary Emanuele, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Burr Ridge, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center and Macneal Hospital.
Loyola University Medical Center6800 N Frontage Rd, Burr Ridge, IL 60527 Directions (855) 483-7362Tuesday8:00am - 4:15pm
Loyola University Medical Center2160 S 1st Ave, Maywood, IL 60153 Directions (217) 390-7236Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Macneal Hospital
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Emanuele is the best in her field.. and the most caring, kindhearted practitioner I have ever seen .. and I am 70 years old and have seen many doctors in my day. I have been under her care for the last 40 years and I am certain my health is as good as it is because of her ! It will be a sad day for health care when Dr. Emanuele decides to retire.
About Dr. Mary Emanuele, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1902885080
- Loyola Hines VA
- LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Emanuele accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Emanuele has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Emanuele has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetic Ketoacidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Emanuele on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Emanuele. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Emanuele.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Emanuele, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Emanuele appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.