Overview

Dr. Mary Hull, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences.



Dr. Hull works at Specialist Health Cardiology in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.