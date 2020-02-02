Dr. Mary Hull, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hull is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Hull, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mary Hull, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences.
Specialist Health Cardiology8715 Village Dr Ste 400, San Antonio, TX 78217 Directions (210) 558-0122
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Kudos, entire staff and Doctor Hull.
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
Dr. Hull accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hull has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hull. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hull.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hull, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hull appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.