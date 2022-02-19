Overview

Dr. Mary Sadlek, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center.



Dr. Sadlek works at Community Medical Providers Medical Group in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.