Dr. Mary Stancukas, DPM
Overview of Dr. Mary Stancukas, DPM
Dr. Mary Stancukas, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fort Worth, TX.
Dr. Stancukas' Office Locations
Fort Worth Foot & Ankle1307 8th Ave Ste 407, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 776-5533Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Azle
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am very grateful! Dr Stancukas was very professional and skilled removing a retained piece of wood from my foot after I was impaled by a tree branch. Today my foot is as good as new. Her staff was courteous, and I was able to get an appointment promptly. Thank you!
About Dr. Mary Stancukas, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1356757934
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stancukas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stancukas accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stancukas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stancukas has seen patients for Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stancukas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Stancukas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stancukas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stancukas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stancukas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.