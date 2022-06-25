See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Kansas City, KS
Dr. Mary Stevens, MD

Sleep Medicine
3.8 (13)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Mary Stevens, MD

Dr. Mary Stevens, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They completed their fellowship with Rush University Medical Center

Dr. Stevens works at The University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City, KS with other offices in Fairway, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stevens' Office Locations

    University of Kansas Department of Surge
    4000 Cambridge St, Kansas City, KS 66160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 789-5032
    The University of Kansas Clinical Research Center
    4350 Shawnee Mission Pkwy Ste 100, Fairway, KS 66205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227

  • University Of Kansas Hospital

Insomnia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Jun 25, 2022
    Dr. Stevens is beyond amazing. I have been with her for multiple years and my life and functioning has increased dramatically because of her willingness to listen, take her time, and be present during my appointment. Don’t get me wrong - my insurance has caused multiple headaches and barriers in terms of medication, appointments, and referrals…none of that has anything to do with Dr. Stevens and her patient care. At the end of the day…all of my needs were met and mostly exceeded. I waited six months to get in initially with her and I would wait a year if I had to.
    Jamie — Jun 25, 2022
    About Dr. Mary Stevens, MD

    • Sleep Medicine
    • English
    • 1811931231
    • Rush University Medical Center
    • Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
    • Sleep Medicine
    Dr. Mary Stevens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stevens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stevens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stevens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Stevens. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stevens.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stevens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stevens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

