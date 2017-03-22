See All Ophthalmologists in Saint George, UT
Dr. Matheson Harris, MD

Ophthalmology
4.9 (306)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Matheson Harris, MD

Dr. Matheson Harris, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint George, UT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. George Regional Hospital River Road and St. Mark's Hospital.

Dr. Harris works at Dixie Ophthalmic Specialists in Saint George, UT with other offices in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Disorders and Ectropion of Eyelid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Harris' Office Locations

    St. George Office
    1791 E 280 N Ofc Upstairs, Saint George, UT 84790 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 656-2020
    Utah Oculoplastic Consultants
    4400 S 700 E # 130, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 264-4420

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. George Regional Hospital River Road
  • St. Mark's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eyelid Disorders
Ectropion of Eyelid
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eyelid Disorders
Ectropion of Eyelid

Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eyelid Disorders
Ectropion of Eyelid
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Astigmatism
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blocked Tear Duct
Chalazion
Corneal Diseases
Drusen
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Entropion
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Keratitis
Nearsightedness
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Presbyopia
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Senile Cataracts
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Autoimmune Diseases
Bell's Palsy
Benign Tumor
Blepharitis
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Blindness
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Color Blindness
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Contact Lens Exams
Dacryoadenitis
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Disease
Eye Melanoma
Eye Palsy
Eye Trauma
Eyebrow Disorders
Eyeglasses
Eyelid Growth
Eyelid Inflammation
Eyelid Spasm
Farsightedness
Foreign Body in Eye
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma - Iridogoniodysgenesia
Graves' Disease
Herpetic Keratitis
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Night Blindness
Ocular Herpes (Herpes of the Eye)
Oculoplastics
Orbital Cellulitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pterygium
Retina Diseases
Soft Contact Lenses
Stitches
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Temporal Arteritis
Thyroid Disease
Vascular Disease
Vision Impairment
Vision Loss
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
    • SelectHealth
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 306 ratings
    Patient Ratings (306)
    5 Star
    (278)
    4 Star
    (18)
    3 Star
    (8)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 22, 2017
    During my visit, Dr. Harris was thorough, timely, and generous with his time and recommendations for my personal eye care treatment plan. He is extremely knowledgeable about eyes and I would recommend him to anyone i know who would require any eye treatment. Excellent physician!!
    Paul in SLC, UT — Mar 22, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Matheson Harris, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 18 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1912110230
    Education & Certifications

    • West Virginia University Eye Institute Oculoplastic Surgery Fellowship
    • Unc Hospitals Dept. Of Ophthalmology
    • Milton Hershey Medical Center
    • Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
    • Southern Utah University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matheson Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Harris has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Harris has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Disorders and Ectropion of Eyelid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    306 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

