Dr. Matias Valsecchi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Matias Valsecchi, MD
Dr. Matias Valsecchi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BUENOS AIRES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Valsecchi works at
Dr. Valsecchi's Office Locations
Himg Dme5170 US Route 60, Huntington, WV 25705 Directions (304) 528-4600Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Matias Valsecchi, MD
- Hematology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BUENOS AIRES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
