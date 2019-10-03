Overview

Dr. Matthew Cranford, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Aiken Regional Medical Centers, Doctors Hospital and Piedmont Augusta.



Dr. Cranford works at Gastroenterology Consultants in Augusta, GA with other offices in Evans, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.