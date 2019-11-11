Overview of Dr. Matthew France, MD

Dr. Matthew France, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.



Dr. France works at Arthroscopic Surgery and Sports Medicine Center in Morristown, NJ with other offices in Bridgewater, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

