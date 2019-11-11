Dr. Matthew France, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. France is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew France, MD
Dr. Matthew France, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.
Morristown Office111 Madison Ave Ste 408, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (908) 722-1122
Atlantic Sports Health Associates - Bridgewater720 US Highway 202/206 Ste 2, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions (908) 722-1122
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
Dr. France did complex elbow surgery on me 25 years ago, and I’ve never had any problems since. Even the scar is barely discernible, and other doctors have commended on Dr. France’s skill in closing the large wound.
About Dr. Matthew France, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Blazina Orth Clin
- UMDNJ/Nj Med School
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Sports Medicine
