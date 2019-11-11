See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Morristown, NJ
Dr. Matthew France, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Matthew France, MD

Dr. Matthew France, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.

Dr. France works at Arthroscopic Surgery and Sports Medicine Center in Morristown, NJ with other offices in Bridgewater, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. France's Office Locations

    Morristown Office
    111 Madison Ave Ste 408, Morristown, NJ 07960 (908) 722-1122
    Atlantic Sports Health Associates - Bridgewater
    720 US Highway 202/206 Ste 2, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 (908) 722-1122

Hospital Affiliations
  Morristown Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Bicep Injuries Chevron Icon
Biceps Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Sprain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
    CoreSource
    Medicare
    QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 11, 2019
    Dr. France did complex elbow surgery on me 25 years ago, and I've never had any problems since. Even the scar is barely discernible, and other doctors have commended on Dr. France's skill in closing the large wound.
    Beth H. — Nov 11, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Matthew France, MD
    About Dr. Matthew France, MD

    Specialties
    Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1467450387
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Blazina Orth Clin
    Internship
    UMDNJ/Nj Med School
    Medical Education
    UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
    Board Certifications
    Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew France, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. France is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. France has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. France has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. France has seen patients for Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. France on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. France. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. France.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. France, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. France appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.