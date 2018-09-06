See All Podiatric Surgeons in Huntington, NY
Dr. Matthew Kalmar, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Matthew Kalmar, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Kalmar works at Kalmar Podiatry Group in Huntington, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kalmar Family Podiatry
    62 Green St, Huntington, NY 11743 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 549-0955
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntington Hospital
  • South Shore University Hospital

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 06, 2018
    I had the most amazing experience. The office made a same day appointment for me since I injured my foot. The Dr saw me ON TIME. The doctor examined my foot throughly and spent the required time to properly examine the injury. He provided detail explanations and instructions for proper care!! I had an amazing follow up visit too. I highly recommend Dr Kalmar to anyone who has foot concerns. He is so talented. The office is also nice and in a great location. Fives stars for the ONE!!!
    Sep 06, 2018
    About Dr. Matthew Kalmar, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • 1831410216
    Education & Certifications

    • Northport VA Medical Center
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    • University of Florida
