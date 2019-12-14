Dr. Kane has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthew Kane, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Kane, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in West Chester, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of Ottawa Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Brandywine Hospital, Bryn Mawr Hospital, Chester County Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center and Paoli Hospital.
Dr. Kane works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gateway Endocrinology795 E Marshall St Ste G2, West Chester, PA 19380 Directions (610) 431-7929Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brandywine Hospital
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Chester County Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Paoli Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kane?
Very Detailed with good information on personal condition(s). Very knowledgeable and caring assistants. Have been under Dr. Kane's care for over eight years. Diabeties well under control.
About Dr. Matthew Kane, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 39 years of experience
- English, French
- 1235198847
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Bryn Mawr Hosp
- University Of Ottawa Faculty Of Medicine
- Saint Joseph University
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kane accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kane works at
Dr. Kane has seen patients for Overweight, Lipid Disorders and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kane speaks French.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kane. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.