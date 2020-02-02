Overview of Dr. Matthew McDonnell, MD

Dr. Matthew McDonnell, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Medical College Of Ohio and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Marymount Hospital and Medina Hospital.



Dr. McDonnell works at Neuromuscular Center in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Medina, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.