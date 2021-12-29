Dr. Potenza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthew Potenza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Potenza, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in West Nyack, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE.
Dr. Potenza works at
Locations
-
1
Diabetes & Endocrinology Consultants PC2 Crosfield Ave Ste 204, West Nyack, NY 10994 Directions (845) 358-6266
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Potenza?
He was thorough, caring, and explained everything with such patience.
About Dr. Matthew Potenza, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1356509855
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Potenza accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Potenza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Potenza works at
Dr. Potenza has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Obesity and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Potenza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Potenza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Potenza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Potenza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Potenza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.