Dr. Matthew Vajen, DO
Dr. Matthew Vajen, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cincinnati, OH.
Mercy Health Kenwood ENT4760 E Galbraith Rd Ste 108, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (513) 936-0500
The Jewish Hospital - Mercy Health4777 E Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (513) 686-3000
Mercy Health Endo Cholesterol & Diabetes Deerfield5075 Parkway Dr Ste 101, Mason, OH 45040 Directions (513) 936-0500
Anderson Hospital - Rehab Unit7500 State Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45255 Directions (513) 624-4010
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
- The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Dr. Vajen performed sinus surgery on me and did an amazing job. I can breathe through my nose for the first time in 3 years. A nice and professional doc. Would recommend
- English
- 1881935294
Dr. Vajen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vajen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vajen has seen patients for Vertigo, Ear Ache and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vajen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Vajen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vajen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vajen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vajen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.