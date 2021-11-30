Overview of Dr. Matthew Vajen, DO

Dr. Matthew Vajen, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cincinnati, OH.



Dr. Vajen works at UC Health Ear Nose Throat Spclt in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Mason, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Ear Ache and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.