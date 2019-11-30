See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Mauro Ruffy, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.6 (14)
Call for new patient details
60 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mauro Ruffy, MD

Dr. Mauro Ruffy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.

They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Ruffy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    339 Ocean Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 287-0007
  2. 2
    Allan D Lee
    142 Joralemon St, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 625-4230

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Otitis Media
Sinusitis
Earwax Buildup
Otitis Media
Sinusitis

Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Nov 30, 2019
    Doctor Ruffy took care of my children growing up youngest is 19 now and my oldest is 35 years old. He did Two surgeries on two of my children. Sweet caring Doctor!
    Nancy Jaime — Nov 30, 2019
    About Dr. Mauro Ruffy, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 60 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Tagalog
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528047800
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ruffy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ruffy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ruffy has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ruffy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruffy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruffy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruffy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruffy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

