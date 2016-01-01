Dr. Savjani accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maushmi Savjani, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Maushmi Savjani, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Houston, TX.
Houston Methodist Primary Care Group2060 Space Park Dr Ste 302, Houston, TX 77058 Directions (281) 523-3270
- 2 18123 Upper Bay Rd Ste 400, Houston, TX 77058 Directions (281) 523-3270
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1861802704
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
