Dr. Maximiliano Cardozo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Maximiliano Cardozo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They graduated from University Of Del Valle/School Of Medicine.
Comprehensive Psychiatric Care18501 Pines Blvd Ste 209, Pembroke Pines, FL 33029 Directions (954) 437-2118
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Can't believe there are any negative reviews. This guy is great. I've never been to such a solid, effective doctor
- Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1043303837
- Lincoln Hosp & Mental Hlth Ctr-NYMC
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- University Of Del Valle/School Of Medicine
Dr. Cardozo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cardozo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cardozo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cardozo speaks Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Cardozo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cardozo.
