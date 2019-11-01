See All Psychiatrists in Pembroke Pines, FL
Dr. Maximiliano Cardozo, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Maximiliano Cardozo, MD

Psychiatry
2.9 (37)
Map Pin Small Pembroke Pines, FL
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Maximiliano Cardozo, MD

Dr. Maximiliano Cardozo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They graduated from University Of Del Valle/School Of Medicine.

Dr. Cardozo works at Advanced Psychiatric Care in Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Cardozo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Psychiatric Care
    18501 Pines Blvd Ste 209, Pembroke Pines, FL 33029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 437-2118

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adult Panic Anxiety Syndrome Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar I Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar II Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Severe Anxiety Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Cardozo?

    Nov 01, 2019
    Can't believe there are any negative reviews. This guy is great. I've never been to such a solid, effective doctor
    Kmkane — Nov 01, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Maximiliano Cardozo, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Maximiliano Cardozo, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cardozo to family and friends

    Dr. Cardozo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Cardozo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Maximiliano Cardozo, MD.

    About Dr. Maximiliano Cardozo, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043303837
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Lincoln Hosp & Mental Hlth Ctr-NYMC
    Residency
    Internship
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Del Valle/School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maximiliano Cardozo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cardozo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cardozo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cardozo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cardozo works at Advanced Psychiatric Care in Pembroke Pines, FL. View the full address on Dr. Cardozo’s profile.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Cardozo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cardozo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cardozo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cardozo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Maximiliano Cardozo, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.