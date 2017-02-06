Dr. Mathur has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mayank Mathur, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mayank Mathur, MD
Dr. Mayank Mathur, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Virtua Mount Holly Hospital.
Dr. Mathur's Office Locations
1
Tele-physicians P.c.1768 Business Center Dr Ste 100, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 225-7180
- 2 2411 Dulles Corner Park Ste 475, Herndon, VA 20171 Directions (866) 483-9690
3
Neurology Associates of South Jersey LLC - Voorhees An Affiliate of Virtua Medical Group200 Route 73 Ste 2B, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 335-0400
4
Virtua Marlton90 Brick Rd, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions (856) 355-6057
Hospital Affiliations
- Virtua Mount Holly Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Mathur for a second opinion for treatment of migraine headaches that I've been experiencing daily for the past six months. Dr. Mathur took his time in questioning me and coming up with a treatment plan. I ended up leaving my first neurologist and am staying with Dr. Mathur. The only downside was that it took over two months to get an appointment. Otherwise, I love him. The office is state of the art, the wait time was very minimal and his staff is great. I highly recommend!
About Dr. Mayank Mathur, MD
- Neurology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1750591087
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mathur accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mathur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mathur has seen patients for Migraine, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mathur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mathur. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mathur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mathur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mathur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.