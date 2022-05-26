Dr. Mehrad Adibi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adibi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mehrad Adibi, MD
Dr. Mehrad Adibi, MD is an Urology Specialist in League City, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital.
The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center2280 Gulf Fwy S, League City, TX 77573 Directions (713) 563-0670
MD Anderson Bay Area18100 Houston Methodist Dr, Houston, TX 77058 Directions (713) 563-0670
Ut MD Anderson Cancer Center1515 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 745-7575
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Very thorough explanations. Open to questions. Not at all rushed. Compassionate.
- Urology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- University Of Texas At Dallas
- Urology
Dr. Adibi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adibi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adibi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adibi has seen patients for Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance , Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Prostate Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adibi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Adibi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adibi.
