Overview of Dr. Mehrad Adibi, MD

Dr. Mehrad Adibi, MD is an Urology Specialist in League City, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital.



Dr. Adibi works at MD Anderson Cancer Center League City in League City, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance , Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Prostate Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.