Overview of Dr. Melisa Nika, MD

Dr. Melisa Nika, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.



Dr. Nika works at Henry Ford Medical Center - Bloomfield Twp in Bloomfield Hills, MI with other offices in West Bloomfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.