Dr. Melissa Berlin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Melissa Berlin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University Of Ottawa and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Dr. Berlin works at
Locations
1
Summit Medical Group Ambulatory Surgery Center1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (551) 222-0800Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
2
Diamond Braces14-23 River Rd, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Directions (201) 703-0600
3
Bergen Surgical Center1 W Ridgewood Ave Ste 301, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 445-1660Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
4
Emerson Office466 Old Hook Rd Ste 1, Emerson, NJ 07630 Directions (201) 967-8221Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday10:30am - 6:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
5
Nj Laproscopic Associates LLC230 Sherman Ave, Glen Ridge, NJ 07028 Directions (973) 743-2321
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Thorough and courteous. Responds fast to emails. Excellent bedside manners.
About Dr. Melissa Berlin, MD
- Family Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1992029110
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College Of Medicine / Montefiore Medical Center
- University Of Ottawa
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
