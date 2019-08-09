Dr. Michael Ament, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ament is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Ament, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Ament, MD
Dr. Michael Ament, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine.
Dr. Ament works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ament's Office Locations
-
1
Ament Headache Center, Denver, CO1720 S Bellaire St Ste 200, Denver, CO 80222 Directions
-
2
Cherry Creek Neurology255 Detroit St # 100, Denver, CO 80206 Directions (303) 834-5677
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- HAP Insurance
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ament?
Dr Ament is a wonderful doctor. I suffer with chronic migraines and had become very frustrated that nothing seemed to help, until I saw Dr Ament. He is so compassionate and knowledgeable. He really takes the time to listen to what I have to say, and he has helped me so much!!
About Dr. Michael Ament, MD
- Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1437111010
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado Hospital
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ament has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ament accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ament has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ament works at
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Ament. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ament.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ament, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ament appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.