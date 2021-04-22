Dr. Michael Avaricio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Avaricio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Avaricio, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Avaricio, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ozone Park, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.
They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 9511 101st Ave, Ozone Park, NY 11416 Directions (718) 360-5060
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Puedo decir con certeza de que es un ser humano con las mejores de las virtudes: responsable, cariñoso y puntual. Explica cada cosa con punto de detalles de la forma más sencilla para que uno pueda entender cada situación. Es un gran ser humano y además tiene un equipo de trabajo muy amable y respetuoso. Gracias a la vida por encontrar a alguien con tanto carisma en su trabajo.
About Dr. Michael Avaricio, MD
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1639275084
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Avaricio has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Avaricio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Avaricio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Avaricio has seen patients for Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Avaricio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Avaricio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Avaricio.
