Dr. Michael Bates, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Bates, MD

Dr. Michael Bates, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health University City and Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.

Dr. Bates works at OrthoCarolina University in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Greenville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.

Dr. Bates' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orthocarolina PA
    9848 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 825-6894
  2. 2
    Orthopaedics East
    810 WH SMITH BLVD, Greenville, NC 27834 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (252) 757-2663
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 2:00pm
    Sunday
    10:00am - 2:00pm
  3. 3
    1616 Scott Ave, Charlotte, NC 28203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 355-3184

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
  • Atrium Health University City
  • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Fracture
  View other providers who treat Gout
  View other providers who treat Lupus
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bates?

    Mar 12, 2017
    Dr. Bates exceeded my expectations in every way. To begin with, he eased my fear of THR surgery. He answered all of my questions and explained everything in detail. I am 2 weeks post surgery and Dr. Bates' skill and expertise has given me a new lease on life. I haven't felt this terrific in 6 years.
    Linda Johansen in Greenville, NC — Mar 12, 2017
    About Dr. Michael Bates, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1366676454
    Education & Certifications

    • Carolinas Medical Center
    • University of Virginia School of Medicine
    • Orthopedic Surgery
