Dr. Michael Burton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Burton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Burton, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center, HealthPark Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Burton works at
Locations
-
1
Lee Physician Group - Cardiology9800 S Healthpark Dr Ste 320, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 343-6350
-
2
Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida9981 S Healthpark Dr # 156, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 343-5000
- 3 2147 PO Box, Fort Myers, FL 33902 Directions (239) 343-6350
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- HealthPark Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burton?
Dr Burton is an outstanding cardiologist and teacher
About Dr. Michael Burton, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1871557082
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- University Ala
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burton works at
Dr. Burton has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Burton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.