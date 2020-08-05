Overview of Dr. Michael Chu, MD

Dr. Michael Chu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and UC Davis Medical Center.



Dr. Chu works at Sutter Medical Center in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.