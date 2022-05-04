Dr. Michael Clark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Clark, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Clark, MD
Dr. Michael Clark, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Clark's Office Locations
Resurgens Orthopaedics5671 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 900, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 215-2000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Clark did an amazing job with my heel. It was broken in multiple places and required plates and many screws. I have been recovering great and haven't had any issues with rehab for my foot at all. He is a very sweet guy and very candid about what is and isn't required for a full recovery. He answered all of my questions and was able to perform a great operation. His assistant Haley was also amazing and responded to all my questions and appointment scheduling extremely promptly. The whole team at St. Joseph's was very helpful ensuring I had smooth appointments and I was taken care of before, during, and after surgery. I highly recommend Dr. Clark for any foot or ankle concerns because he will tell you what the best course of action is, and won't pressure you into having a surgery if he doesn't think it is necessary.
About Dr. Michael Clark, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1407143381
Education & Certifications
- Andrews Institute For Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine
- Atlanta Medical Center
- TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clark has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clark has seen patients for Limb Pain, Ankle Fracture and Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
