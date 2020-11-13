See All General Surgeons in Wilmington, DE
Dr. Michael Conway, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (17)
Map Pin Small Wilmington, DE
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Conway, MD

Dr. Michael Conway, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Conway works at Delaware Surgical Group in Wilmington, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Wound Repair and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Conway's Office Locations

    Limesone Medical Center
    1941 Limestone Rd Ste 213, Wilmington, DE 19808 (302) 892-2100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christiana Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Inguinal Hernia
Wound Repair
Abdominal Pain
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 13, 2020
    Nov 13, 2020
Dr. Conway saved my life, when my appendix ruptured. I waited in the ER at Christiana Hospital over 5 1/2 hours, complaining of acute stomach pain. I developed peritonitis, & if it hadn't been for him, I wouldn't be here today. That was 14 years ago...
    — Nov 13, 2020
    About Dr. Michael Conway, MD

    • General Surgery
    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
