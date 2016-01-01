Overview

Dr. Michael Dao, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Garden Grove, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center, Huntington Beach Hospital and Orange Coast Medical Center.



Dr. Dao works at Dao Medical Group Inc in Garden Grove, CA with other offices in Westminster, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.