Dr. Michael Day, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas.
Pediatric Heart Specialist Rockwall1005 W Ralph Hall Pkwy Ste 241, Rockwall, TX 75032 Directions (972) 737-4602Monday1:30pm - 4:00pmThursday1:30pm - 4:00pm
Pediatric Cardiology Associates of Houston11301 Fallbrook Dr Ste 110, Houston, TX 77065 Directions (281) 805-3754Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Pediatric Heart Specialist - Arlington400 W Arbrook Blvd Ste 330, Arlington, TX 76014 Directions (972) 634-3126
Dallas12201 Merit Dr Ste 550, Dallas, TX 75251 Directions (972) 634-3116
Pediatric Heart Specialist Children's Health Specialty Center 2 - Plano7211 Preston Rd Ste 3801, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (972) 634-3120
Pediatric Heart Specialist Ennis805 S Clay St, Ennis, TX 75119 Directions (972) 634-3122
Pediatric Heart Specialist Flower Mound4370 Medical Arts Dr Ste 225, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Directions (469) 909-3613
Pediatric Heart Specialist Irving7200 State Highway 161 Ste 100, Irving, TX 75039 Directions (972) 634-3125
Pediatric Heart Specialist Longview #1707 Hollybrook Dr Fl 2, Longview, TX 75605 Directions (972) 634-3118
Pediatric Heart Specialist Longview #2818 N 4th St, Longview, TX 75601 Directions (972) 634-3128
Pediatric Heart Specialist Lufkin205 Gene Samford Dr, Lufkin, TX 75904 Directions (469) 909-3611
Pediatric Heart Specialist Sulphur Springs113 Airport Rd Ste 200, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482 Directions (972) 634-3117
Pediatric Heart Specialist Tyler1000 E 5th St Ste 100, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (972) 634-3123Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Pediatric Heart Specialist Waxahachie1305 W Jefferson St Ste 115, Waxahachie, TX 75165 Directions (972) 634-3127
Pediatric Heart Specialist McKinney8080 State Highway 121 Ste 110A, McKinney, TX 75070 Directions (972) 634-3124
Pediatric Heart Specialist Mt. Pleasant2001 N Jefferson Ave, Mt Pleasant, TX 75455 Directions (972) 634-3129
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1417110339
- Brown University Program Rhode Island Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Pediatric Cardiology
