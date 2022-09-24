Dr. Michael Fuller, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fuller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Fuller, DO
Dr. Michael Fuller, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Highlands Ranch, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital.
Highlands Ranch1060 Plaza Dr Ste 200, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129 Directions (303) 233-1223
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
First time visit with Dr. Fuller for shoulder pain. He's very down to earth and didn't rush through the visit. He reviewed the x-rays with me and gave me several options for treatment and let me choose how to proceed and said to not hesitate to call him if I needed anything or had questions. I would highly recommend him!
- Orthopedic Research of VA
- Peninsula Hospital Orthopedic Consortium/Nsuh Lij Health System Ny
- Peninsula Hospital Center
- At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Truman State University
Dr. Fuller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fuller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fuller has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Tibia and Fibula Fractures and Hip Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fuller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
147 patients have reviewed Dr. Fuller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fuller.
