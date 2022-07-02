Overview of Dr. Michael Geer, MD

Dr. Michael Geer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham.



Dr. Geer works at The Whitaker Clinic Of UAB Hospital in Birmingham, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.